July: Rainy Pattern May Continue

The Climate Prediction Center has released their outlook for the month of July. Parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma may be in for a wetter-than-normal month once again. Several upper-level shortwaves are expected to pass over the central United States, giving us chances for more scattered showers and storms. The full summer ridge may have struggles fully developing, at least for the first half of the month.

FUN FACT: It has been wetter-than-normal every month since November 2018.

JULY RAINFALL OUTLOOK

Much of the Plains and Ozarks, including eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas, may receive more rain than normal.

JULY TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

With additional chances for showers, comes with the probability of more clouds, which may keep temperatures a bit cooler than normal overall. It will still be a hot summer.

WHAT IS NORMAL FOR JULY?

Temperatures do not usually swing much for 2nd hottest month of the year. Average highs should solidify themselves in the 90s.

LOSS OF DAYLIGHT

We will have more light than darkness day-by-day but over the course of the month, we will lose 34.5 minutes of daylight.

-5NEWS Weather