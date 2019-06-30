× Marshals Museum President Dunn To Retire, Alice Alt Named For The Job

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — Alice Alt, vice president of development for the U.S. Marshals Museum Foundation, will take over for retiring president Jim Dunn on Monday (July 1). Dunn, who has served as the foundation’s president, will retire effective Monday and become president emeritus.

In this role, he will continue his focus on fundraising and special projects on a part-time basis, a news release from the foundation states.

“We are proud of Jim’s success, both as president of the United States Marshals Museum and foundation,” said Patrick Weeks, president and CEO, USMM. “We thank him for his service and dedication—not only to the project, but the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Constitution and Rule of Law. With Alice at the helm, we’re excited to build on Jim’s achievements and complete the project.”

