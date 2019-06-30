Police Searching For Central Arkansas Man Wanted For Battery Against A Toddler

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) — According to the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Kent is wanted for battery against a toddler in White County.

Brandon Kent (Courtesy Facebook)

It was reported earlier that multiple law enforcement agencies were in the area of Highway 31 and Highway 38 in Butlerville, but LCSO has since said the man is no longer in that area.

There is not a vehicle description for the suspect due to his car being found at a local store. He was last seen walking into the woods, officials say.

Police ask that if you see him to call 911 and to no approach or confront him.

If you have information about Kent, contact the White County Sheriff’s Office at 501-279-6279.

