Record Six Razorbacks Compete In NWA Championship

ROGERS (KFSM) – A banner year for the Arkansas women’s golf program continued this weekend at the Walmart NWA Championship.

Six former Razorbacks competed in the LPGA Tour event, the most since it’s start in 2007. Stacy Lewis and Gaby Lopez were the only two to make the cut and play on Sunday. Lopez finished tied for 13th place at 13 under par, while Lewis was 8 under for the weekend, putting her in 48th.

Alana Uriell returned to Pinnacle for the first time as a professional, finishing at -2 and missing the cut by one stroke.

Kaylee Benton finished her first two days at -1, while Maria Fassi, fresh of an NCAA title and now a professional, was +1 and missed the cut.

Dylan Kim was the final Razorback in the field, securing her place during Tuesday’s qualifying round. The amateur finished her two rounds at +9.