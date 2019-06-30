× Sung Hyun Park Wins NWA Championship, Moves To No. 1 In World Rankings

ROGERS (KFSM) – There was a four-way tie for the lead with just two players left on the course at the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship but one of those competitors just happened to be one of the best in the world.

Sung Hyun Park was in the middle of the fairway at No. 18 and then found the center of the green on the par-5 closing hole to set up an easy two-putt for the win.

Park, finished the weekend at 18-under par, and moves into the top spot in the world rankings as she earned her seventh career victory.