Trump Becomes First President to Set Foot in North Korea

(CBS) — President Trump became the first U.S. president to step onto North Korean soil on Sunday when he crossed over the Demilitarized Zone while meeting with Kim Jong Un. After the roughly 45-minute long meeting, Mr. Trump told reporters he and Kim had agreed to restart nuclear talks.

Mr. Trump and Kim shook hands at the border and Mr. Trump hailed his “great relationship” with Kim. Mr. Trump also invited Kim to the White House.

In an earlier press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Mr. Trump said it is too soon to say if there will be a third summit after the failed summit earlier this year in Vietnam.

As for the U.S.’ economic sanctions against North Korea, Mr. Trump said he doesn’t like sanctions. “I’m looking foward to taking them off,” he said.

Although Mr. Trump invited Kim to the White House in front of the journalists at the border, he told reporters later that while meeting with Kim, “I said, at the right time, you’re going to come over.”

But Mr. Trump then said “I said, any time he wants to do it.”

Mr. Trump and Kim concluded their meeting at the DMZ after about 45 minutes and agreed to restart nuclear talks within weeks. “We’re not looking for speed, we’re looking to get it right,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump called it a “legendary day” and noted that it was “quick notice, nobody saw it coming.”

“A lot has already come up,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump also called the Hanoi summit, which ended abruptly and without any agreement, a “great success” because it led to this meeting.

Moon said the U.S. and North Korea agreeing to speak “constitutes a great success.”

To read the full CBS News article, click here.