Temperatures will quickly rise again today into the 80s. Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees.

Humidity and sunshine combined with the heat will cause feel-like temperatures to be in the mid-90s. No triple digit heat indices are expected.

We'll see mainly sunny skies today, but a few isolated shower and storm chances are possible in the afternoon and evening. These will dissipate after sunset.

-Sabrina