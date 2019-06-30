Weather On Repeat: Warm, Humid, & Isolated Storm

Summer heat and humidity continues on the next several days. A passing shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but the most of the days will be sunny with passing shower possible.
VIDEO FORECAST
MONDAY FORECAST:
Temperatures in the 80s, heat index values in the 90s.
Mostly sunny - partly cloudy, passing shower
WEATHER SET-UP
An upper-level low pressure system is continuing the chance for isolated storms. It a storm arrives in your neighborhood, it should only be a 20 minutes affair as it moves on quickly. This system will stick around for much of the first week of July.
The best chance for a shower or storm will be after 12PM and before 7PM.
WARMTH CONTINUES
Heat index values will stay in the 90s.
HUMIDITY INCREASES BY WEEK'S END
-Matt