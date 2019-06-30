Weather On Repeat: Warm, Humid, & Isolated Storm

Summer heat and humidity continues on the next several days. A passing shower or storm cannot be ruled out, but the most of the days will be sunny with passing shower possible.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONDAY FORECAST:

Temperatures in the 80s, heat index values in the 90s.

Mostly sunny - partly cloudy, passing shower

WEATHER SET-UP

An upper-level low pressure system is continuing the chance for isolated storms. It a storm arrives in your neighborhood, it should only be a 20 minutes affair as it moves on quickly. This system will stick around for much of the first week of July.

The best chance for a shower or storm will be after 12PM and before 7PM.

WARMTH CONTINUES

Heat index values will stay in the 90s.

HUMIDITY INCREASES BY WEEK'S END

-Matt