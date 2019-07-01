A Father Shot On The Way Home From Visiting His Newborns In The Hospital Died In The Same Place They Were Born

(CNN) — A Kentucky man who was shot while on his way home from visiting his newborn twins died Friday in the same hospital where he had just become a father.

Tyrese Garvin, 20, was shot multiple times on June 23 after leaving University Hospital in Louisville, according to CNN affiliate WAVE.

He spent several days in the ICU in the same hospital where his babies, a boy and a girl, were in the maternity ward.

He was pronounced dead on Friday, family spokesman Christopher 2X told WAVE 3 News.

The newborns were taken to see their father before he died, CNN affiliate WAVE reported.

“He was very excited at becoming a father,” a family member named Gail told the station. “Then, something like this happens and his children will never get to know him. That’s sad.”

The shooting was apparently random and three people, ages 14 to 17, have been arrested, according to Louisville police. Their names have not been released.