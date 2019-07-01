Fifth Medical Marijuana Dispensary Approved In Arkansas Set To Open This Week

HENSLEY, Ark. (KFSM) — The fifth medical marijuana dispensary has been given the green light to open in Arkansas.

Following an inspection from Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) enforcement agents, Native Green Wellness was given the approval to open.

According to its Facebook page, the new dispensary located in Hensley, just 20 minutes south of Little Rock, is set to open on Wednesday, July 3 at 10 a.m.

This comes less than a week after Arkansas’ fourth dispensary got the approval from ABC.

Since the first dispensary opened in Arkansas in May, a total of about 296 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in the state totaling approximately $2 million in sales.

Fiddler’s Green in Mountain View will be inspected sometime this week.