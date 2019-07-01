Firework Safety Tips And Ordinances Where You Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — This week in some cities in the state residents can begin shooting off fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

Fayetteville and Springdale are now allowed to shoot off fireworks starting Monday (July 1) through Thursday (July 4).

Other towns across our area don't have those same rules though. 5NEWS spoke with local first responders and law enforcement officers about safety tips ahead of the holiday.

“It boils down to good old fashion common sense,” said Aric Mitchell, Fort Smith Police Department PIO. “They need to know what they are using. It’s not uncommon to hear ‘I don’t even know what this thing does that I’m getting ready to light’ well if you don’t know what it does you probably shouldn’t light it.”

In Van Buren and Fort Smith, no fireworks are allowed within city limits.

"Nothing without a permit," Mitchell said. "You can’t shoot fireworks inside the City limits. Any type of permit you get would have to come through the Arkansas State Police."

Other cities will let residents set off fireworks later this week.

In Greenwood and Bella Vista, people are allowed to shoot off fireworks from July 3-5. The City of Bentonville allows fireworks from 12 p.m. to midnight July 3-4. In Rogers, you can set them off July 2-4.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says although fireworks are permitted in Rogers, he believes attending a local firework show is safer all around.

"I would encourage them to not spend the money and to go and enjoy fireworks shows that will really guarantee their safety," Jenkins said.

Jenkins says one thing to always remember after the holiday is to clean up.

"What I think it’s vitally important is that we all want to live in a clean and great city," Jenkins said. "And the only way to keep it that way is after celebrating what is a wonderful holiday for our country is to clean up."

Each town that allows fireworks does not allow bottle rockets or similar devices within City limits.

