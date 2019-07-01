× Former Razorback Bobby Portis Signs With Knicks

NEW YORK (KFSM)–For the third time in the past six months, Bobby Portis has a new team.

The former Razorback signed a two year, $31 million deal with the New York Knicks on Sunday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In February, Portis was dealt from Chicago to Washington and finished the season averaging about 14 points and 9 rebounds per game for the Wizards.

Back in 2015, the Bulls made Portis the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft before spending three and a half seasons in the Windy City.

The Little Rock Hall grad was named SEC Player of the Year in 2015 and led Arkansas to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a sophomore.

Portis joins his college coach Mike Anderson in the Big Apple, as Anderson was recently hired at head coach at St. John’s. Both the Knicks and Red Storm play their home games at Madison Square Garden.