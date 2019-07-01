× Fort Smith Store Owners Sentenced For Defrauding IRS, USDA

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — The owners of three Fort Smith convenience stores were given just over a year in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution for defrauding the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Raja Khani Zaman and his son, Haroon “Harry” Zaman, were sentenced last week to 16 months in prison followed by one year of supervised release for illegally using food stamps to buy products for resale in their stores — Fenny’s, Park Mini Mart and Grand Convenience.

Both men were ordered to pay $54,000 to the USDA and roughly $320,00 to the IRS.

The pair, along with Raja Zamn’s other son, Ahmed Zaman, pleaded guilty in December 2018 in Fort Smith federal court to conspiracy to traffic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Ahmed Zaman received three years probation and was ordered to pay $54,000 in restitution to the USDA for his role in the scheme.

Between 2012 and 2016, federal prosecutors said the Zamans used four primary methods to defraud the agencies: