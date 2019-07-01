× James McCann Named To MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND (KFSM)–The White Sox gambled by signing catcher James McCann to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million. But the former Razorback has made that contract look like a bargain.

McCann was named to his first MLB All-Star game over the weekend and has led the White Sox offense with a .319 average, 67 hits, 36 runs, 28 RBI and nine home runs. While Gary Sanchez of the Yankees was voted in as a starer, McCann will serve as a reserve catcher for the American League.

The 2019 All-Star game takes place next Tuesday, July 9 in Cleveland at 6:30 p.m.

While at Arkansas, McCann hit over .300 as a junior and was a semifinalist for the Johnny Bench Award, given to college baseball’s best catcher.

The Tigers chose McCann 76th overall in the second round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

After making his professional debut in 2014 and playing five seasons in Detroit, McCann signed with the White Sox in December of 2018.

Chicago is 39-42, third place in the AL Central.