Kendrick Avenue In Springdale To Reduce To One Lane This Week

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Utility work will reduce a Springdale street to one lane for the rest of the week, except for the holiday.

Kendrick Avenue from Jefferson Street to Old Wire Road in Springdale will be reduced to one lane starting Tuesday (July 2) and continuing through Friday (July 5). The road will remain open on the July 4 holiday, however.

The closure is so contractors can finish work on utility lines there.

Residents and emergency services will still have access.

Anyone with questions about the closure can call the Springdale Water Utilities at (479) 751-5751.