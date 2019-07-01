× Local Cities Remind Residents About Laws For Fireworks Ahead Of July 4 Holiday

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Laws for setting off fireworks vary from town to town, so we at 5NEWS have compiled a comprehensive list of when you can shoot off fireworks in the area.

Benton County

Bella Vista: July 3-5 from 6 p.m. to midnight, excluding bottle rockets or similar devices

Bentonville: July 3rd and 4th from noon to midnight., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.

Rogers: July 2nd through July 4th between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.

Crawford County

Van Buren: No fireworks allowed.

Sebastian County

Greenwood: July 3-5 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Washington County