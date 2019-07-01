Local Cities Remind Residents About Laws For Fireworks Ahead Of July 4 Holiday

Posted 11:09 am, July 1, 2019, by

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Laws for setting off fireworks vary from town to town, so we at 5NEWS have compiled a comprehensive list of when you can shoot off fireworks in the area.

Benton County

  • Bella Vista: July 3-5 from 6 p.m. to midnight, excluding bottle rockets or similar devices
  • Bentonville: July 3rd and 4th from noon to midnight., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.
  • Rogers: July 2nd through July 4th between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.

Crawford County

  • Van Buren: No fireworks allowed.

Sebastian County

  • Greenwood: July 3-5 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Washington County

  • Fayetteville: July 1 through 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.
  • Springdale: July 1st through July 4th from 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.