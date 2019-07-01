Local Cities Remind Residents About Laws For Fireworks Ahead Of July 4 Holiday
FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Laws for setting off fireworks vary from town to town, so we at 5NEWS have compiled a comprehensive list of when you can shoot off fireworks in the area.
Benton County
- Bella Vista: July 3-5 from 6 p.m. to midnight, excluding bottle rockets or similar devices
- Bentonville: July 3rd and 4th from noon to midnight., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.
- Rogers: July 2nd through July 4th between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.
Crawford County
- Van Buren: No fireworks allowed.
Sebastian County
- Greenwood: July 3-5 from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.
Washington County
- Fayetteville: July 1 through 3rd from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and July 4th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.
- Springdale: July 1st through July 4th from 8 a.m. and 11 p.m., excluding bottle rockets or similar devices.