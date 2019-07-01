Plane Crashes Onto Highway 59 In Crawford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) — A private plane being used for a flying lesson crashed on Highway 59 in Crawford County Monday (July 1) afternoon.

The plane came down near Gun Club Road and Highway 59, according to witnesses. First responders are on the scene. No injuries have been reported. Highway 59 south is closed at Gun Club Rd. Traffic is being turned around at Springhill Park just north of the river bridge at Barling.

Brad Thomas, Crawford County Emergency Manager, said two people were on board the plane at the time of the crash, and they said the engine failed. 5NEWS spoke with the passenger in the plan, 18-year-old Hannah Gray. Gray says she was taking a flying lesson.

"We're okay, so I'm gonna fly another day," Gray said.

According to the registry information from the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane is a Beech A23 Fixed-Wing Single Engine plane made in 1965. The plane is registered to BAP Group LLC of Fort Smith, which provides commercial and industrial machinery and equipment as well as repair and maintenance.

Kevin Sharp with BAP Group confirmed with 5NEWS that the company did own the plane.

