Police Seeking Fort Smith Teen Missing Since Mid-June

Posted 4:54 am, July 1, 2019, by

Jimmie Hill

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Jimmie Hill, 17, was last seen on June 19, 2019.

He is described as being a white male with blue eyes and strawberry blond hair. He is 5’11” and weighs about 170 pounds.

Police did not provide information on where he was last seen or a clothing description, but they did say his case was still open.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.