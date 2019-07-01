× Police Seeking Fort Smith Teen Missing Since Mid-June

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are searching for a teenager who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Jimmie Hill, 17, was last seen on June 19, 2019.

He is described as being a white male with blue eyes and strawberry blond hair. He is 5’11” and weighs about 170 pounds.

Police did not provide information on where he was last seen or a clothing description, but they did say his case was still open.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Smith Police Department at (479) 709-5100.