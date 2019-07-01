SONIC Drive-In Brings The Fire With New Lineup Of Mocktail Slushes

SONIC ® Drive-In turns up the heat and brings vacation vibes with its new trio of Mocktail Slushes. Offering paradise in a cup, the new Mocktail Slushes come in three irresistible flavors – Strawberry Daiquiri, Piña Colada, and Reaper Spicy Margarita – all available for half-price every day from 2-4 p.m. during Happy Hour. *

SONIC’s new Mocktail Slushes – Piña Colada (left), Reaper Spicy Margarita (center), Strawberry Daiquiri (right) (Photo: Business Wire)

The star of the show is the Reaper Spicy Margarita. This classic margarita flavor, infused with the flavor of one of the world’s hottest chili peppers – the Carolina Reaper – in icy, Slush form, will test even the highest of heat tolerances. The Carolina Reaper peppers promise to really spice things up so those who are sensitive to spice should keep water close.

To cool things off, the Strawberry Daiquiri is a refreshing combination of real strawberries and sweet coconut flavor, while the Piña Colada is a tropical blend of sweet coconut flavor and pineapple flavor, each blended into an icy, cold SONIC Slush.

“With Mocktail Slushes, we captured that summertime mocktail state of mind, combining tropical flavors with our icy, cold Slush so you can enjoy vacation vibes from the comfort of your car,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “Now, if you think you can handle the heat, take your taste buds on a different kind of trip with the Reaper Spicy Margarita – if you dare.”

Mocktail Slushes are only available for a limited time while supplies last. Guests can enjoy Happy Hour Anytime by ordering ahead with the SONIC mobile app to get half-price Drinks and Slushes. ** Guests that order ahead will also be first in line, every time. The mobile app is available for download at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Can you handle the heat? Order the Spicy Reaper Margarita to put your heat tolerance to the test. Share your reaction on social media using #ReaperChallenge.

*Tax not included. See menu for famous Slush pricing with Real Fruit. For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

**See app for details. For a limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.

About Sonic

Sonic, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States with more than 3,600 restaurants. Sonic is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SonicDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com