Sports Wagering Kicks Off In Arkansas At Oaklawn Casino

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Sports wagering has begun in Arkansas with the first bets being placed at a Hot Springs casino.

Spokeswoman Jennifer Hoyt said in a statement that Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort began offering sports wagering Monday morning and will allow gamblers to bet on games ranging from professional football and college basketball to cricket and rugby.

Hoyt says bets can be placed with tellers seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. or at kiosks at the casino.

The Arkansas Racing Commission approved sportsbook wagering at Oaklawn last month. In March, the commission approved full casino licenses for Oaklawn and Southland Gaming and Racing in West Memphis.