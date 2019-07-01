Thieves Break Into Vehicle Outside Of Planet Fitness In Fort Smith, Use Stolen Cards Around Town

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are looking for suspects accused of breaking into a car and stealing several credit cards in Fort Smith.

Police say the male and female suspects in the photos are accused of breaking into a vehicle parked outside of a Planet Fitness. They were seen getting into a smaller white SUV type of vehicle, but police don’t know the make or model.

The suspects then were caught on camera using the stolen cards at different locations around Fort Smith.

Police say the suspects might also have ties to Van Buren.

If you have any information that could help identify the suspects, you’re asked to call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5100 and ask for Detective Tobias. You can also contact Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.