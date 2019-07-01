Walmart Official Nominated For Federal Judgeship In Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Walmart official and former top attorney for the state of Arkansas has been nominated for a federal judgeship.

President Donald Trump on Monday announced his intention to nominate Lee Rudofsky to serve as a U.S. district court judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Rudofsky is senior director for global anti-corruption compliance at Bentonville-based Walmart Inc.

Rudofsky resigned as state solicitor general last year to take the job with Walmart. He had previously served since 2015 as state solicitor general, a position Attorney General Leslie Rutledge created to assist with multi-state consumer protection cases and appeals at the state and federal level.

Rudofsky had represented the state in several high-profile cases, including its efforts in 2017 to resume executions and abortion restrictions approved by the Legislature.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge released the following statement:

“When I hired Lee away from Walmart in 2015, I knew that he had the experience and legal acumen to be the lead strategist on crucial litigation for my administration as the first official Solicitor General of the Attorney General’s Office,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “I am confident that as a jurist Lee will be fair, impartial and will adhere to the rule of law.”

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton applauded President Trump’s announcement that he has nominated Lee Rudofsky to be District Judge for the Eastern District of Arkansas. Senator Cotton recommended Rudofsky to President Trump for this important appointment.

“Lee Rudofsky is an outstanding choice to serve as district court judge. Lee is an exceptionally qualified attorney, and has served honorably as the Solicitor General of Arkansas as well as a Senior Director of Walmart’s Global Anti-Corruption Compliance program. Lee understands that that the proper role for a judge is to interpret the constitution and the laws as written and I look forward to his confirmation,” Cotton said.