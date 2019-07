Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Afternoon high temperatures will be around normal for the beginning of July. We'll top off near 90 degrees. Humidity will make it feel more uncomfortable outside. Any showers or storms that move in will cool the air off for a bit.

Isolated shower and storm chances are higher today than this weekend. A few may develop this afternoon and last through the evening. The severe threat is low, but some gusty winds are possible

-Sabrina