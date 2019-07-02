A Dozen Swim Beaches Closed In Arkansas After High Levels Of E.Coli Found

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Several swim beaches around Arkansas lakes are closed this holiday because of high E. Coli levels.

There are a total of 140 swim beach sites in the Natural State and 12 of them remain closed for the Fourth of July.

Closed swim beaches and campsites include:

Horseshoe Bend Beach on Beaver Lake – Benton County

Lake Beaverfork Beach – Faulkner County

Shores Lake – Franklin County

Lakewood Ski Lake Beach – Pulaski County

City of Beaver Beach – Carroll County

Shouse Ford (B Campground) on Degray Lake

Lake Leatherwood in Eureka Springs

Spring Lake, SB274 – Yell County

Shoal Bay, SB141 on Lake Dardanelle – Logan County

Piney Bay, SB138 on Lake Dardanelle – Johnson County

Oakland Beach, SB118 on Bull Shoals Lake – Marion County

Panther Bay, SB108 on Lake Norfork – Baxter County

The closures are because higher-than-acceptable levels of e.coli were found during routine testing by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Resident Canada Goose Population use the managed Swim Beach area for grazing and often eat the seed head of the grasses on the bank. Campers feeding the Geese can make the situation worse by keeping the Geese attracted to the area.

According to the ADH, sometimes the high levels can be caused by both humans and animals.

It is unclear at this time when the swim beaches will reopen.