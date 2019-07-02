Additional Victims Of Dallas-Area Plane Crash Identified

Posted 9:26 am, July 2, 2019, by

A family of four was among the 10 people killed Sunday in a fiery plane crash in Addison, Texas.

DALLAS (AP) — Two more of the 10 people who were killed in a small plane crash at a suburban Dallas airport have been publicly identified.

Jinky Hicks, the presiding director of Tennis Competitors of Dallas, said in an email Monday that a league director, Mary Titus, and her husband, John, were among the eight passengers who were killed in Sunday morning’s crash.

She says five other members of the organization were also aboard the Beechcraft BE-350 King Air, which crashed moments after taking off from Addison Municipal Airport.

The plane was supposed to fly to St. Petersburg, Florida.

Eight of the 10 people killed in the fiery crash now have been identified.

Witnesses and authorities say the aircraft struggled to gain altitude before veering into a hangar not far from a busy commercial strip and densely populated residential neighborhoods.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.