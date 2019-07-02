× Early-Bird Discounted Tickets To AMP Fest On Sale Until Aug. 1

ROGERS (KFSM) — Early-bird tickets are now on sale for this year’s AMP Fest, a night of music, beer and high tech.

The annual AMP Fest takes place Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6-10 p.m. backstage at the Walmart AMP. The festival includes a bevy of craft and other beers for sampling, as well as live local musicians and technology demonstrations.

Tickets are on sale for $35 until Aug. 1, then they go up in price by $5. The tickets include a glass for beer samplign and access to all on-site activations. The tickets are on sale at the Walmart AMP Box Office in Rogers, as well as the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville. Tickets can be purchased there, by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting http://www.amptickets.com.

The AMP Fest moves backstage this year and is supported by Samsung. All proceeds benefit the Walton Arts Center’s education programs.

Patrons must be 21 or older to attend.