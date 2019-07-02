× Flash Flooding Leads To Water Rescue Near Spiro

SPIRO, Okla. (KFSM) — Flash flooding near Spiro led to a water rescue, and portions of the road are still underwater.

The water rescue happened at AES Road just north of Highway 271, according to Kim Wann, emergency manager for LeFlore County.

Spiro Police confirmed that a man in his 40s was stuck in his pickup as the water rose over his tires and nearly to the

bottom of his pickup’s door. Police said rescue teams arrived shortly after he called for help. The rescue team members walked as far toward the man as they could, but the man got out of his pickup and walked to them. He was rescued safely.

A Flash Flood warning is currently in effect for LeFlore and Sequoyah counties until 1:30 p.m. The band of heavy rain and storms is expected to move out of the area by early afternoon, said 5NEWS Meteorologist Joe Pennington.

Stay with 5NEWS for this developing story.