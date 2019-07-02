Hours Extended For Trolley Service In Downtown Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (TB&P) — The Van Buren trolley is adding evening runs to its schedule in order to accommodate those hoping to experience the growing evening entertainment along historic Main Street.

The Van Buren Advertising and Promotion Commission purchased the trolley, designed to resemble street transportation of the 1800s, in 2016 for $144,000.

“We got a really good deal. It was a demo model. They [Hometown Trolley] took it to shows,” said Maryl Purvis, director of the Van Buren Advertising and Promotion Commission. “It had under 10,000 miles on it when we purchased it, and it had all the bells and whistles I wanted on one.”

The 22-passenger bus, fitted to look like a 19th-century trolley, is handicap accessible with an electric wheelchair ramp and can accommodate two wheelchairs. It stops at the Van Buren train depot, which is the Van Buren Visitors Center, at the corners Main and Seventh, Fifth and Third streets and the Drennen-Scott Historic Site.

