Police On The Scene Of Possible Bomb Threat And Robbery At Arvest Bank In Van Buren, Suspect In Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — A suspect in a possible bomb threat and robbery at an Arvest Bank in Van Buren has been taken into custody.

Van Buren police say Roy Lamproe entered the bank on 3015 Alma Highway with a gun and left a suspicious package before running away.

Police have told 5NEWS the suspicious package was only a box full of styrofoam.

According to court documents, Lamproa has a history of theft charges on his record.

Police have cleared the scene, and Lamproe has been placed in custody.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An Arvest Bank spokesperson said no employees were injured during the incident.

This is the second Arvest Bank in the River Valley to be robbed in the last three months.

In May, a Springdale man robbed an Arvest Bank in Alma.

He fired at employees inside the bank and stole $7,000 before driving up Interstate 49, where officials were forced to close the highway before arresting him after a short gun battle.

Stay with 5NEWS for more information on this developing story.