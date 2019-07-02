Portion Of Highlands Boulevard In Bella Vista Closing Today For Next Five Weeks

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — A portion of Highlands Boulevard in Bella Vista will close today (July 2) and won’t reopen for about five weeks.

Highlands Boulevard from Barrhead Lane to Kirkcaldy Drive will be completely closed during the five-week project as crews work to build a second tunnel under Highlands. The first tunnel was placed on Chelsea Road, which reopened Friday. The tunnels are part of a new trail system in Bella Vista.

Highlands Boulevard will close at 10 a.m. today. Heavy traffic, including large trucks, will detour onto Hiwassee Road to Arkansas 279 during the closure. Local traffic is encouraged to find the best alternate route.

Updates will be provided on the city’s Facebook page, as well as on its website at www.bellavistaar.gov. Residents can also receive text alerts for city information, including road closures, by texting the word BELLAVISTA (one word) to 77453.