Thief Buys $1,500 Worth Of Gift Cards With Stolen Debit Card In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — Fort Smith Police are looking for a suspect accused of using a stolen debit card to buy $1,500 worth of gift cards.

Police say they were alerted by the debit card owner that there were fraudulent purchases on his bank account statement.

The suspect in the photos used the stolen card to buy three $500 gift cards and left in the vehicle also shown in the photos.

If you have any information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest you’re asked to call FSPD at 479-709-5100 or Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME. Your tip could make you eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.