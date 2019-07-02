US Marshals: Oklahoma Couple On The Run After Authorities Find 3 Children In Critical Condition, 1 Missing, 1 Dead

St. LOUIS, Mo. – The Altus Police Department and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s US Marshals Task Force are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two fugitives who are charged with child abuse and neglect after three of their children were found in critical condition, one child found dead, and one child missing.

On June 10, 2019, a “Failure to Appear” warrant was issued in Jackson County for Hakim Mustafa Moore, 27, and Robin Alexander, 29 after they were charged with three counts of Child Abuse, one count of Child Neglect, and one count of Enabling Child Neglect.

Altus authorities received information that Moore and Alexander had fled to St. Louis, Missouri trying to evade capture.

US Marshals say three of their children are currently in state custody and are currently listed in critical condition.

Officials found the fourth child deceased, and the fifth child has not been located. Authorities say the fifth child was born in a hotel room and has never received officials documentation.

Both agencies are requesting the public’s help to locate these subjects and find the fifth child.

The Marshals want to remind the public that the photos of Alexander and Moore were taken at least 5 years ago and they could have altered their appearance.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).