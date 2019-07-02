Walmart Announces Rollout Of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Across Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) —Walmart announced Tuesday (July 2) the rollout of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across Arkansas as part of a broader plan to develop a coast-to-coast charging network.

Five stations are now up and running at Walmart Supercenters parking lots across the Natural State.

Rogers: 4208 S. Pleasant Crossing Blvd.

Little Rock: 8801 Baseline Rd.

Forrest City: 205 Deadrick Rd.

Hope: 2400 N Hervey St.

Clarksville: 230 Market St.

Walmart is working in collaboration with Electrify America on the project. Walmart says this will give busy families a way to charge their electric vehicles while they travel and shop. Walmart hopes to become the largest retail hosts of electric vehicle charging stations across the U.S.

The charging stations will be available to the public for use 24 hours a day and feature 150 kilowatt and 350kW DC fast chargers; which are among the most powerful electric vehicle chargers available on the market.

Currently, more than 130 Walmart stores offer Electrify America EV charging options and additional stations are expected to be installed at Walmart stores across 46 states.

“Along with providing our customers with an enhanced shopping experience through added convenience, this initiative also allows us to contribute to the expansion and accessibility of our nation’s EV charging station infrastructure,” Mark Vanderhelm, vice president of energy for Walmart Inc. said. “Many of our Walmart associates and customers are EV drivers so providing access to these stations is the right thing to do for our customers, our business and the environment.”

The EV chargers at Walmart stores are simple to use:

Plug in and follow instructions on the touchscreen to begin charging session by inserting credit or debit card. Pricing information here.

Option available to receive text message notifications on the status of the charging session.

Electrify America’s mobile app makes charging even easier. Mobile app information here.

Drivers can shop while their vehicle charges.

Walmart has the goal to be powered with 100 percent renewable energy, aiming to power 50 percent of its operations with renewable energy by 2025.