× Washington County Justice Of The Peace Pleads Innocent To DWI Charge

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Washington County Justice of the Peace pleaded not guilty Tuesday (July 2) to driving while intoxicated.

Andrea Jenkins, 41, was arrested June 12 on the misdemeanor charge.

She’s due back Sept. 3 in Prairie Grove District Court.

Prairie Grove police were responding to an accident on U.S. 62 and Butler Road about 8:50 p.m., when Jenkins arrived on the scene to give police insurance paperwork for her son’s wreck, according to an arrest report.

Police noticed Jenkins had a strong smell of alcohol coming from her body and asked to speak to her. They said she failed several field sobriety tests, according to the report.

When the officer went to arrest Jenkins, she pulled away and began to yell and curse at him, according to the report.

Jenkins asked her family to record the incident and told the officer she’s a bus driver, a Justice of the Peace and a teacher. She said the officer could’ve let her go.

Police noted Jenkins had a blood-alcohol content of .17, which is twice the legal limit of .08.

Jenkins, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Robert Dennis in 2018 in a tight race, securing 2,215 votes to his 2,185.

She represents District 10, which serves portions of Farmington and Fayetteville. She also drives a bus and teaches third grade for Farmington Schools.