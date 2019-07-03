× Attorney For Alleged Bank Robber Seeks Mental Health Evaluation

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — The defense attorney for a Van Buren man accused of robbing an Arvest Bank has asked a judge for a psychological evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

Roy Dean Lamproe was arrested for allegedly robbing the Arvest Bank at 3015 Arkansas 64 on Tuesday (July 2), stealing $8,000 before authorities found him shortly after hiding at his mother’s house.

Lamproe’s public defender, James B. Pierce, noted that his client has been hospitlized in the past for mental health treatment at the Arkansas State Hospital for and attempted suicide twice.

Pierce said Lamproe is also prescribed “several psychotropic medications” and “may not have taken them for an extended period of time prior to his arrest,” according to a motion filed Wednesday (July 3) in Fort Smith federal court.

Pierce, who said he’s working to determine the extent of Lamproe’s mental health diagnosis, also noted Lamproe suffers from hallucinations, which include verbal conversations with his father, who Pierce believes is dead.

No date was set Wednesday (July 3) for Lamproe’s evaluation. He was being held at the Crawford County Detention Center.

Authorities said Lamproe walked into the bank around 3 p.m. and threatened two tellers with an object they believed was a gun, according to court documents.

The tellers said Lamproe had two boxes, one of which he claimed was a bomb, and another he wanted filled with money. The tellers handed over more than $8,116 before Lamproe ran off.

An FBI agent and former Van Buren police officer reviewed bank surveillance footage and recognized Lamproe from previous incidents.

Authorities tracked Lamproe to his mother’s house on Mulberry Street, where they found him hiding inside. They also located a box with the stolen money.

Lamproe has yet to be formally indicted. Federal sentencing for bank robbery includes fines and up to 20 years in prison.

This was the second Arvest Bank in the River Valley to be robbed in the last three months.

In May, a Springdale man robbed an Arvest Bank in Alma. Jaime Leonel Reinosa-Salguero fired at employees inside the bank and stole $7,000 before driving up Interstate 49, where officials were forced to close the highway before arresting him after a short gun battle.

Reinosa-Salgeuro, 43, has also been indicted in federal court for bank robbery.