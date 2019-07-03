Early Morning Fire Damages Fort Smith Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An early morning fire damaged a home in Fort Smith on Wednesday (July 3), leaving it smoky but not a total loss.

The fire happened at 3511 S. 16th Street before 5 a.m. Firefighters believe the fire started the garage or utility room of the home.

No one was inside at the time of the fire. While parts of the home were damaged, the home was not a total loss, firefighters said. The entire home does have smoke damage, however.

Investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.