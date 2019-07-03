Fast Cars And Plenty Of Fireworks Happening At Local Speedway Tonight

Posted 9:23 am, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, July 3, 2019

CEDARVILLE (KFSM) — Fast cars, revving engines and lots of fireworks will greet those celebrating the Fourth of July a day early tonight.

The Crawford County Speedway will hold races tonight, where participants will compete for a $1,000 prize. Top-of-the-line cars will hit the track and will be followed by a huge fireworks display, what speedway officials are calling one of the best in the state.

The events will kick off with a National Anthem Celebration, and the fireworks show will be during intermission.

"Somebody that's never been, it's going to kind of be weird to them," said Ben Hatley of the Crawford County Speedway. "Loud noises, race fuel, dirt everywhere, dust in clothes, hair, teeth, maybe food...adds to flavor.

"It's family friendly fun," Hatley said.

Admission is $15 and the gates open at 6 p.m. The races start at 7:30 p.m.

