Firefighter Cautions On Proper Disposal Of Fireworks

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Fireworks are one of the most popular things to do on the Fourth of July, but they can cause major problems if they aren’t disposed of properly.

Many people may think they can throw used fireworks in the trash and walk away, but firefighters warn that’s not a safe thing to do.

Once fireworks are finished, firefighters say the best thing to do is to soak the fireworks in water.

Once that’s done, wrap the fireworks in a plastic bag. Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins says this is the best thing to do to properly dispose of used fireworks.

“After they’ve soaked and they are thoroughly distinguished and there’s not any embers, put them in a plastic bag and tie it up so air can’t get in anything that might be left in there and put them in your garbage outside of your home,” he said.

Jenkins said it’s also a good idea to have a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby when lighting off fireworks in case of an emergency.

Officials caution people to keep a safe distance when firing off fireworks, and not to hold them. While most fireworks will function as expected, there are some that will malfunction and can cause serious injury if they're being held at the time. Jenkins and other firefighters have given more tips on how to stay safe this holiday.