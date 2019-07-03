Fort Smith Waives Building Permit Fees For Flood Damage Repair

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TB&P) — The Fort Smith Board of Directors waived all city fees related to the rebuilding of structures affected by May’s historic flooding of the Arkansas River during its regular board meeting Tuesday (July 2).

The unanimously approved resolution waives any fees related to building permits or city building inspections associated with repairs to residential or commercial structures damaged during the 2019 flood. The resolution states that data collected by the city related to specific addresses or structures damaged by the flooding will be used to verify the qualification of the waiver.

Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman along with Jimmie Deer, city building official, and Brenda Andrews, director of development services, all agreed to recommend that the city waive building permit fees and inspection fees for projects to repair damage sustained from the recent record flood event, Dingman said in a memo supporting the resolution.

