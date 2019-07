ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience scheduled for this fall at the Walmart AMP has been canceled.

According to the AMP’s website, “due to unforeseen production issues,” the concert, scheduled for September 25, has been canceled.

Everyone who purchased tickets to the concert will receive a refund.

If you have any questions, you’re asked to contact the box office at 479-443-5600.