Students Design New Bus Shelter Art In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — First Presbyterian Church Fort Smith is matching funds with the city to help build more bus shelters around town, and now these shelters are a lot more colorful.

The church was inspired by the Unexpected Project and asked students from the area to participate in a 'Bus Shelter Art Contest' where one winner from each school would have their work installed in a bus shelter.

The church said it's crucial for those who have to ride the bus to have shelter while waiting and now they can enjoy art designed by local kids.

More winning selections will soon be featured in bus shelters by students from Tilles Elementary and Spradling Elementary.

Thus far nine new bus shelters have been installed throughout Fort Smith, and First Presbyterian plans to help the transit system build more next year.