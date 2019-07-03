× UA Women’s Golfer Fassi Named 2019 SEC Female Athlete Of The Year

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Maria Fassi, a Women’s Golf graduate of the University of Arkansas, has been named the 2019 Roy F. Kramer SEC Female Athlete of the Year, according to the league office.

Fassi is the second-ever female athlete from Arkansas to win the SEC’s highest honor, after Amy Yoder Begley won in 2001. The university has also had five male winners of the SEC’s top award.

Fassi is one of only three golfers to ever win the award. The others were Vicki Goetze of Georgia in 1992 and Brooke Pancake of Alabama in 2012.

“For Maria Fassi to win this award speaks volumes to what she did this season on and off the golf course,” Coach Shauna Taylor said in a news release. “She was determined to leave her forever mark on our team and university and this is another award that recognizes her outstanding play and engraves her name in our history books forever. I’m so grateful for the impact Maria had on my life, but more importantly for the contributions she made to help our team, our university, and our community.”

Fassi’s average this season of 71.12 was the second-best single-season average in the history of the Razorbacks. It was topped in 2017-2018 by a 70.50 average — which also happened to be by Fassi. She was also one of just two Razorbacks to post double-digit tournament wins at 10, and play more than 60 rounds (64) below or at par. The other person to do that was top-ranked LPGA and former UA player Stacy Lewis.

Grant Holloway, a track and field athlete with the University of Florida, won the SEC Male Athlete of the Year award.