Viral 'My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry' Menu Item Came From Arkansas Restaurant

NORTH LITTLE ROCK (THV11) — The photo of the menu item seems to be everywhere — the solution to that age-old problem of the “not hungry” girlfriend picking off the boyfriend’s plate.

As it turns out, the menu belongs to an Arkansas restaurant.

Mama D’s Diner in North Little Rock has a special menu item just for those who like to nibble off their significant other’s plates. For just $4.25, frustrated and hungry patrons can order the “My Girlfriend Is Not Hungry” addition. The menu item adds extra fries and two chicken wings or three fried cheese sticks to their order.

“I think everybody can relate that when we go out, our girlfriend or our wife will be like, ‘oh I’m okay with salad or I’m okay with this small thing or a drink,’ but at the end they’ll be picking on your food,” co-owner Andrew Putra said.

“We can give them their options now so people don’t have to spend too much, but they can get small portions that they can eat,” Putra said.

