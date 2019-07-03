YouTube Video Shows How To Register For FEMA Assistance Following Historic Flooding In Arkansas

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — For Arkansans whose homes were destroyed by the historic flooding along the Arkansas River in 2019, the healing has begun.

Arkansas’s Homeland Security and Preparedness Agency posted a new YouTube video explaining FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers and how you can register for aid.

For Fort Smith residents, the nearest FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is in room 605 upstairs at the Central Mall (use the elevator/stairs near the food court).

Visit disasterassistance.gov to find out about assistance and resources that may be available to you.