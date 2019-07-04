× 3 Teenagers Escape From Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center

MANSFIELD (KFSM) — Three teenagers escaped from the Mansfield Juvenile Treatment Center overnight Thursday (July 4), the second such escape from the facility in the last two months.

Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office said three males escaped sometime during the night, but officials with the center weren’t certain of the exact time.

Pevehouse didn’t have a description of the escapees or any word of whether they were still in the county. Alerts have been sent out to area law enforcement, he said.

The sheriff’s office has a constant patrol, but anyone who spots the juveniles should call the sheriff’s office at (479) 783-1051.

This is the second time several juveniles have escaped from the center this year. In May, four males escaped from the facility and were captured a day later in Benton.

In December, four other males escaped from the same center. They fled the facility on Dec. 3 and were captured throughout the day on Dec. 4.