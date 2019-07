Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KFSM) — By now, you've probably seen the Bottlecap Challenge.

A person puts a bottlecap loosely on a bottle. The idea is to spin it off with a roundhouse kick. Celebrities such as John Mayer and Ellie Goulding have made the attempt, so naturally, 5NEWS' own Ruben Diaz had to do the same.

So how did he do? He shared his results on Thursday's "5NEWS This Morning," and, well....

We'll just let you guys see for yourselves in the video.