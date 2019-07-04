× Crews Extinguish Massive Fire At South Carolina Fireworks Store

FORT MILL, S.C. (THV11) — Firefighters extinguished a massive fire outside two fireworks stores in Fort Mill, all the while dodging mortar shells from igniting fireworks.

The fire happened in a parking lot between the House of Fireworks and Davey Jones Fireworks on Highway 21 near I-77 and Carowinds. The fire appeared to spark in a storage unit between the stores — a unit that happened to store more fireworks.

Video at our Little Rock affiliate THV11’s website shows what happened next.

Capt. Jeff Nash with Flint Hill Fire Department said the fire began about 5:45 a.m. and started in the Connex Storage containers. Nash said those containers had dozens of cardboard boxes holding fireworks.

Deputies confirmed the storage units where the fire started belonged to Davey Jones Fireworks. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries have been reported by fire officials. At this time there is no reason to believe any criminal intent behind the fire, fire officials confirm.

According to officials, because of all of the explosives, it took crews about 45 minutes to put out the fire.

See videos of the fire at THV11.