Disney Livestreaming Independence Day Fireworks From Magic Kingdom

Posted 3:29 pm, July 4, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (KFSM) — Needing some Disney magic this Independence Day? Well look no further, Walt Disney World is bringing a fantastic fireworks display to you.

Disney’s Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky fireworks display will be livestreamed for anyone to watch.

The livestream will start at 9:10 p.m. ET (8:10 p.m. CT) Thursday (July 4) night. You can watch it on the official Disney Parks Blog or in the video player below.

During the livestream, users Disney vacation photos will be shared. To have your photo featured, share it on Twitter using the hashtag #DisneyParksLIVE.

