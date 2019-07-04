“It Was Crazy,” Good Samaritans Save Woman From Burning Building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — A woman is lucky to be alive after being saved from a burning building by a group of good Samaritans.

It happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday at a vacant building at the corner of NW 10th and Western, according to our Oklahoma City affiliate KFOR Oklahoma's News 4.

“I hear some guy yelling and saying some lady was stuck in the building. So, we ran over and ripped the board off,” Coreyanna Johnson, who works at the 7-Eleven across the street, said.

Joined by three other kind strangers, Johnson helped pull the woman out.

“It was crazy because all I could think was, I just want to make sure she’s out before, because the smoke and flames were coming out of the door and we were trying to get it off, so I wanted to make sure we can get her out before anybody gets hurt,” Johnson told News 4.

They saved her just in time, because not too long after that, fire officials said the roof started collapsing as crews battled the flames.

“Crew made a very aggressive attack. We got quite a bit of it knocked down. We had to readjust several times. It was a very large building, very cut up building,” Acting District Chief Bobby Edwards said.

They got the flames put out within about an hour.

As for the woman who was trapped, Johnson said she ran off after being freed.

"It's two o'clock in the morning and all of a sudden you just see flames and it's like, you hear this lady screaming and stuff and you're just like, you know, what's going on?” Johnson said. "She luckily got out and was good.”

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The damages are estimated to cost $350,000.