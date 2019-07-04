× Joey ‘Jaws’ Chestnut Eats 71 Hot Dogs To Win Nathan’s Annual Contest; Miki Sudo Wins Women’s Contest Again

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut ate 71 wieners and buns to secure his 12th title at Nathan’s Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest, and Miki Sudo picked up her 6th consecutive title on the women’s side.

In front of a crowd of fans and facing 17 opponents, the California native came close but didn’t manage to beat his own record of 74 dogs, set last year.

However, he far exceeded his nearest competitors.

Afterward, Chestnut said he was disappointed to not break his record, but planned to try again next year.

Miki Sudo had already won the women’s competition by chomping down 31 hot dogs. She said she felt “wonderful” as she walked off the stage.

The 33-year-old fell short of last year’s 37 frankfurters but easily beat runner-up Michelle Lesco, who ate 26 hot dogs.

Sudo’s performance Thursday morning earns her a sixth consecutive title.

Spectators with foam hot dog hats, plastic noisemakers and homemade signs descended on Coney Island’s famed boardwalk for the contest.

Thousands gather to watch the spectacle every year, with millions more tuning in on television.

ESPN released a documentary Tuesday featuring the rivalry between Chestnut and his longtime foe, Japan’s Takeru Kobayashi, who no longer takes part in the contest.